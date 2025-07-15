Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Which delivers better value in 2025

Vivo has launched its latest compact flagship, the X200 FE, in India with a sleek design, upgraded battery, and impressive camera setup. Going head-to-head with the already popular OnePlus 13s, both smartphones are similarly priced and targeted at users looking for premium features in a smaller form factor. Here's a detailed comparison to help you decide which model is worth your money.

Design & Display: Slimmer Vivo, Brighter OnePlus

Both smartphones sport a compact build, but the Vivo X200 FE stands out with its slimmer 7.9mm profile compared to OnePlus 13s’s 8.2mm thickness. Vivo also offers better dust and water protection with an IP68/69 rating and Gorilla Shield Glass, while OnePlus features IP65 and Ceramic Guard protection.

On the display front, Vivo features a 6.31-inch flexible AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. OnePlus counters with a slightly larger 6.32-inch ProXDR AMOLED display, also with 120Hz refresh rate but lower peak brightness at 1600 nits.

Camera: Vivo Adds Ultra-Wide Versatility

Vivo X200 FE offers a triple rear camera setup: 50MP main + 50MP periscope telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13s sticks to a dual-camera combo: 50MP main + 50MP telephoto. Vivo also leads in selfies with a 50MP front shooter, compared to OnePlus’s 32MP.

Performance & Battery: Bigger Battery Wins

Under the hood, Vivo runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, while OnePlus 13s packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB RAM and the same storage.

For endurance, Vivo boasts a larger 6500mAh battery with 901 FlashCharge support, compared to OnePlus 13s’s 5850mAh battery with 80W fast charging—giving Vivo a clear edge in battery life.

Pricing in India: Same Base, More Options from Vivo

Both phones are priced at ₹54,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. Vivo also offers a higher 16GB RAM variant at ₹59,999, while OnePlus sticks to 12GB options, even at higher configurations.

Verdict: Vivo Offers More Bang for Your Buck

While both phones offer impressive features, Vivo X200 FE stands out with a better camera setup, larger battery, and slimmer design—making it a compelling choice for power users who want style and performance in a compact body.