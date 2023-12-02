  • Menu
Walmart Becomes the Latest Company to Cease Advertising on Musk's X

Walmart Inc. has joined the ranks of major companies discontinuing their advertising on the social media platform X.

A spokesperson from Walmart Inc. confirmed the decision, stating, "We aren't advertising on X as we've found other platforms to better reach our customers." However, the spokesperson refrained from disclosing the effective date of the change or the specific factors that led to this decision.

The departure of Walmart, the largest retail giant in the United States, contributes to the increasing trend of companies disassociating from the social platform, formerly known as Twitter, following Elon Musk's endorsement of an antisemitic post.

Elon Musk publicly acknowledged the controversial post, labeling it as the "worst and dumbest I've ever done" during the New York Times DealBook conference earlier this week.

