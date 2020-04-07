Whatsapp Introduces Feature To Fight Fake News

WhatsApp, the social media giant, made a major move in introducing a limit on the frequency of forwards. In stepping up its fight against fake news, WhatsApp now would limit forwards to a single chat.

This would restrict the transmission of fake news effectively, it is being said.

WhatsApp has widely been identified as the main source of fake news forwards on social media mainly on account of the access to individuals and groups which constitute the main feature of the platform. On multiple occasions in the past, WhatsApp had been seen as a source of rapid transmission of fake news mainly because of the nature of the social media app.

WhatsApp's new feature of forward to a single chat at a time is a much-needed limit, experts point out. Analysts also observe that this would not only curb the rapid transmission of fake news but would also help law enforcement agencies to track down the source of the message in question, more effectively.

Social media platforms came under the scanner of the Centre and also came in for widespread criticism during the Delhi riots towards the end of February earlier this year.