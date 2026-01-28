WhatsApp Introduces ‘Strict Account Settings’ to Boost Privacy and Shield Users From Spyware

WhatsApp has rolled out a new privacy-focused security feature designed to give users tighter control over their accounts and protect them from spyware attacks. Released ahead of Data Privacy Day, the tool introduces what the company calls Strict Account Settings, a lockdown-style protection system aimed at reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data misuse.

The messaging platform says the feature is particularly useful for individuals who may be vulnerable to targeted cyber threats, such as journalists, public figures, or those handling sensitive information. With a single toggle, users can activate stronger safeguards that automatically apply the most restrictive privacy configurations to their accounts.

According to WhatsApp, the setup is intentionally simple and does not require any technical knowledge or complicated encryption steps. Once enabled, the feature limits how the app functions in certain scenarios to prioritize safety over convenience.

“If you turn this on, certain account settings will lock to the most restrictive settings, and it will limit how your WhatsApp works in some ways, like blocking attachments and media from people not in your contacts," WhatsApp has mentioned in its post.

This means files, photos, videos, and other attachments from unknown numbers may be blocked — a common method used by spyware operators to infiltrate devices. By cutting off these entry points, WhatsApp hopes to reduce the chances of malicious software being installed through suspicious links or downloads.

Cybersecurity experts have long warned that many spyware campaigns rely on seemingly harmless messages or media files to compromise phones. The new settings directly address this risk, making it harder for attackers to exploit unsuspecting users.

Activating the feature takes just a few steps:

Go to Settings

Tap on Privacy

Click on Advanced and enable the new feature

WhatsApp says the rollout will happen gradually, with most users receiving access over the coming weeks.

Beyond this immediate update, the company also revealed it is investing in deeper security improvements. WhatsApp is working with the programming language Rust to strengthen protection for personal data, including photos, videos, and messages. These enhancements aim to make the platform more resilient against spyware and system vulnerabilities and are expected to be integrated across WhatsApp and other Meta-owned apps over time.

Meanwhile, Meta is exploring new business models as it looks to monetize its platforms. Reports indicate that premium versions of WhatsApp and Instagram are under consideration, offering exclusive features that would not be available to standard users. The company has clarified that these offerings would be separate from existing verification plans.

With rising digital threats and growing privacy concerns, WhatsApp’s latest move signals a stronger push toward user safety — giving people more control while keeping their conversations and data secure.