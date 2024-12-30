WhatsApp Teams Up with Google to Fight Fake News and Adds New Document Scanning Feature

WhatsApp is partnering with Google to fight against fake news and misinformation.

The app is testing a new feature that lets users check if an image shared with them is real, altered, or taken out of context by using Google’s reverse image search.

This feature is currently being tested on WhatsApp Web, according to WABetainfo. The best part is that users don’t have to download the image to their device.

WhatsApp will provide a simple shortcut to directly start the reverse image search from within the app.

In addition, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature on its iOS app. This allows users to scan documents directly within the app.

They no longer need an external tool to scan documents, making it much more convenient to share and manage documents directly from WhatsApp.