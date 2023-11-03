WhatsApp to add new functions to its video control soon

In the latest WhatsApp updates, Meta focuses more on delivering what users want. From blocking screenshots in View Once mode to allowing 31 participants in group calls, these features have proven helpful for individuals and even businesses on WhatsApp. Following the same path, WhatsApp is now testing a new feature that will give users more control over video playback within the app. This feature will enable users with the ability to rewind and fast-forward videos without having to use the progress bar, similar to YouTube's playback controls.



As per WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest WhatsApp developments, the new video playback controls allow users to skip forward and rewind by 10 seconds. The new buttons are similar to those used on YouTube. The report further notes that the new video playback controls are only available to WhatsApp beta testers for Android 2.23.24. However, they will be released to everyone in future app updates. There is no exact date for the official launch. However, once available, these controls will make it easier for users to jump to the most essential video parts, which will be much easier than clearing the progress bar.



In addition to the video playback control feature, WhatsApp is also developing a new privacy-focused "Alternate Profile" that hides information such as profile photos and allows users to set a different photo and name for contacts they don't have in their contact list. According to WABetaInfo, the Alternate Profile feature will be integrated into the privacy settings of users' profile photos. It will allow users to set a different profile photo and name for specific contacts while hiding their primary profile information from others.



The Alternate Profile feature is reportedly still in development and has not yet been released to beta testers. It may be released in a future app update. Once users are available to use the Alternate Profile feature, users will need to: