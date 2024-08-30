WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Present Contact Syncing for Android - Details

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow Android users to sync contacts across multiple accounts. This enhancement is designed to give users greater control over managing their contacts, mainly when using different WhatsApp accounts for various purposes. The feature is still in development, but it promises to improve both privacy and convenience. Here's what you need to know about this anticipated update.



WhatsApp Contact Syncing: Details



Contact syncing in WhatsApp traditionally involves automatically linking your phone's address book with the app, enabling it to update and access your contact list seamlessly. While this has always been a straightforward process, introducing multi-account support in WhatsApp could complicate contact management. The new contact syncing feature aims to resolve this by allowing users to have more control over how contacts are synced across different WhatsApp accounts.



WhatsApp Contact Syncing:How Will the New Feature Work?



The upcoming contact syncing feature will let users manage contact syncing settings for each WhatsApp account individually. For example, if you have separate WhatsApp accounts for work and personal use, you can disable contact syncing for one account while keeping it enabled for the other. This way, your work contacts won't mix with your personal contacts, and vice versa, giving you a cleaner, more organized contact list.



In addition, WhatsApp will offer a manual sync option. This feature is very useful if you prefer not to sync your entire address book but still want specific contacts available across all your devices. For instance, even if you disable syncing overall, you can manually select certain contacts to be synced across both your personal and work accounts. These selected contacts will then be accessible on all devices linked to your WhatsApp accounts.



WhatsApp Contact Syncing:Privacy and Backup



Regarding privacy, the new feature ensures that any contacts synced through this system will be securely backed up. This means that even if you switch devices or reinstall WhatsApp, the synced contacts can be restored, provided you've activated the backup option in your privacy settings. Additionally, if you decide you no longer want a contact synced across your devices, you can easily unsync it, which will remove it from all linked accounts.



WhatsApp Contact Syncing:What Does This Mean for Users?



This feature will significantly improve for those who manage multiple WhatsApp accounts. It allows for better separation between work and personal contacts, offering users more control over which contacts appear in each account. This enhances organisation and bolsters privacy by ensuring that unwanted contacts are kept separate. While this feature is still in the beta testing phase and not yet widely available, it signals WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to prioritize user convenience and privacy. Stay tuned for more updates as WhatsApp continues to refine this feature before its official release.