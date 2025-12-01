Wordle Answer Today (1 December 2025): Hints, Clues & Solution for Puzzle #1626

Wordle fans have a new challenge today with Puzzle #1626 for 1 December 2025. This five-letter word may feel tricky for players trying to keep their winning streak alive. Millions play this game daily, and many look for hints when the puzzle feels tough. If you need guidance or want the answer, this guide will help you.

What Is Wordle?

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle as a simple project for his partner.

It later became a global hit and was bought by The New York Times.

The game is free to play in your browser, and everyone gets the same daily puzzle.

Wordle grew popular in late 2021 and early 2022.

The concept is simple: guess a five-letter word in six tries.

After each guess, tiles change colour to show if letters are correct and in the right place.

How Wordle Works

You must enter valid five-letter English words.

Green means the letter is correct and in the right position.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

Grey means the letter is not in the word.

You get six tries to find the hidden word.

A new puzzle comes every day.

Players can share their results as coloured squares without revealing the answer.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (1 December 2025 – Puzzle #1626)

Structural Hints

It is a common five-letter English word.

The word is a verb.

It has two vowels.

No letters repeat.

Letter Pattern Hints

The word starts with L.

The second and third letters are vowels.

The last two letters are common consonants that often appear together.

Meaning Hints

It describes liquid or substance slowly draining away.

It can also mean something valuable being removed gradually.

Similar words include “drain” or “drip.”

Today’s Wordle Answer (1 December 2025 – Puzzle #1626)

The answer is: LEACH