Wordle Answer Today 27 November: Hints and Final Solution Revealed
Looking for the Wordle answer for 27 November? Check out the quick one-line intro, helpful hints, and today’s final solution to keep your streak safe.
Stuck on today’s Wordle? Here are the quick hints to help you solve the 27 November puzzle.
Hints for Today’s Wordle (27/11)
Think of a bank transfer.
The word starts with R.
The word ends with T.
It has 2 vowels.
All letters are unique.
Using SMITE will give you four yellow letters.
Today’s Wordle Answer (27 November)
REMIT