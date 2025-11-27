Wordle Answer Today 27 November: Hints and Final Solution Revealed

Stuck on today’s Wordle? Here are the quick hints to help you solve the 27 November puzzle.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (27/11)

Think of a bank transfer.

The word starts with R.

The word ends with T.

It has 2 vowels.

All letters are unique.

Using SMITE will give you four yellow letters.

Today’s Wordle Answer (27 November)

REMIT