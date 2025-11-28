Wordle Answer Today (28 November 2025) — Puzzle #1623: COLIC

Wordle is a fun and interesting game to play.

Today’s Wordle is Puzzle #1623. It’s a five-letter noun.

The word starts with C and ends with C.

It has two vowels and a repeated letter.

It describes abdominal pain, often in infants.

Hints: try guesses that test common vowels and consonants first.

Avoid letters already shown grey. Use yellow letters in new positions.

Final answer: COLIC.