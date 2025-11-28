Wordle Answer Today (28 November 2025) — Puzzle #1623: COLIC
Get hints and the answer for Wordle Puzzle #1623 (28 November 2025). Short tips to solve today’s five-letter puzzle — starts with C, ends with C. Final answer: COLIC.
Today’s Wordle is Puzzle #1623. It’s a five-letter noun.
The word starts with C and ends with C.
It has two vowels and a repeated letter.
It describes abdominal pain, often in infants.
Hints: try guesses that test common vowels and consonants first.
Avoid letters already shown grey. Use yellow letters in new positions.
Final answer: COLIC.