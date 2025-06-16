Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Wordle Answer Today (June 16, 2025) – Puzzle #1458 Hints, Clues & Solution Revealed
Get helpful hints, gameplay tips, and today’s correct solution – PETTY.
Wordle fans around the world got a fresh challenge today with Puzzle #1458 (June 16, 2025). Whether you're a daily solver or just starting out, this five-letter brain teaser is sure to test your word skills. If you're stuck or want a few tips, you're in the right place. Let's break it down!
Today’s Wordle #1458 – Full Explanation & Answer
Answer: PETTY
Clues Recap:
The word starts with the letter "P"
It contains a repeated letter: T
It’s a common English word
All signs pointed to the word PETTY, which perfectly matched the clues.
What Does "PETTY" Mean?
The word "petty" means something small or not very important. People often use it when talking about small arguments or issues that don’t really matter — for example, a petty fight over who sat in which seat.
Wordle Strategy Tips:
Start with common vowels and consonants – Words like SLATE or CRANE are great for first guesses.
Use the color clues –
Green = Right letter, right spot
Yellow = Right letter, wrong spot
Gray = Letter not in the word
Watch for repeated letters – Like the double "T" in today’s puzzle.
Narrow it down – Eliminate what doesn’t work and think of similar words.