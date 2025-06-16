Wordle Answer Today (June 16, 2025) – Puzzle #1458 Hints, Clues & Solution Revealed

Wordle fans around the world got a fresh challenge today with Puzzle #1458 (June 16, 2025). Whether you're a daily solver or just starting out, this five-letter brain teaser is sure to test your word skills. If you're stuck or want a few tips, you're in the right place. Let's break it down!





Today’s Wordle #1458 – Full Explanation & Answer

Answer: PETTY

Clues Recap:

The word starts with the letter "P"

It contains a repeated letter: T

It’s a common English word

All signs pointed to the word PETTY, which perfectly matched the clues.

What Does "PETTY" Mean?

The word "petty" means something small or not very important. People often use it when talking about small arguments or issues that don’t really matter — for example, a petty fight over who sat in which seat.

Wordle Strategy Tips:

Start with common vowels and consonants – Words like SLATE or CRANE are great for first guesses.

Use the color clues –

Green = Right letter, right spot

Yellow = Right letter, wrong spot

Gray = Letter not in the word

Watch for repeated letters – Like the double "T" in today’s puzzle.

Narrow it down – Eliminate what doesn’t work and think of similar words.