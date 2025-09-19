Wordle Answer Today (September 19, 2025) – Hints and Solution

Wordle is a simple word game that went viral in 2021. You have six tries to guess one five-letter word.

Green = correct letter, right place

Yellow = correct letter, wrong place

Gray = letter not in the word

The New York Times bought the game in 2022. It is free to play on the NYT website, app, Meta Quest, and even Discord.

Today’s Puzzle

Today’s Wordle is not too easy, not too hard. It gives players a fair challenge.

Hints

Meaning: the lowest point of something

Often used opposite of “zenith” or “pinnacle”

No double letters

Starts with L

Today’s Answer

The Wordle answer for September 19, 2025, is: LATER