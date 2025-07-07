  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Wordle July 7, 2025 Answer & Hints — 5-Letter Word Starting with S (Puzzle #1479)

Todays Wordle Answer: Hint & Solution for April 10, 2025
x

 Today's Wordle Answer: Hint & Solution for April 10, 2025

Highlights

The 5-letter word starts with S and has double letters. Use this guide to improve your Wordle game on July 7, 2025.

Today’s Wordle word has 5 letters and starts with S. It has double letters.

Hint:

It is a tall stick used by performers to stand above crowds.

How to play Wordle:

You get 6 tries to guess the word.

After each guess, letters change color:

Green = right letter, right place

Yellow = right letter, wrong place

Gray = letter not in the word

Use these clues to guess better.

As you come up with a guess, each of it must be a real 5-letter word.

Answer: STILT

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick