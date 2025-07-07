Wordle July 7, 2025 Answer & Hints — 5-Letter Word Starting with S (Puzzle #1479)

Today’s Wordle word has 5 letters and starts with S. It has double letters.

Hint:

It is a tall stick used by performers to stand above crowds.

How to play Wordle:

You get 6 tries to guess the word.

After each guess, letters change color:

Green = right letter, right place

Yellow = right letter, wrong place

Gray = letter not in the word

Use these clues to guess better.

As you come up with a guess, each of it must be a real 5-letter word.

Answer: STILT