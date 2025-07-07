Wordle July 7, 2025 Answer & Hints — 5-Letter Word Starting with S (Puzzle #1479)

Live
Highlights
The 5-letter word starts with S and has double letters. Use this guide to improve your Wordle game on July 7, 2025.
Today’s Wordle word has 5 letters and starts with S. It has double letters.
Hint:
It is a tall stick used by performers to stand above crowds.
How to play Wordle:
You get 6 tries to guess the word.
After each guess, letters change color:
Green = right letter, right place
Yellow = right letter, wrong place
Gray = letter not in the word
Use these clues to guess better.
As you come up with a guess, each of it must be a real 5-letter word.
Answer: STILT
