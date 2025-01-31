Wordle Tips and Strategy: January 31st Solution and Hints

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a fun word puzzle game made by Josh Wardle for his partner. It became very popular, and now people all over the world play it every day.

Best Word to Start with:

When you play Wordle, pick a word with two vowels (like A, E, I, O, or U) and some common letters like S, T, R, or N. This helps you find the right letters faster.

What Happened to the Wordle Archive?

At first, players could see old Wordle puzzles. But after The New York Times bought the game, they removed the archive. Now, they have a new archive, but you need a subscription to use it.

Is Wordle Harder?

It may feel like Wordle is harder, but it’s not. If you want a harder game, try turning on Hard Mode for more of a challenge.

Today's Wordle Hint:

Clue: Cooked bread.

Cooked bread. Double Letter? Yes, the letter T appears twice.

Starting Letter: The word starts with T.

Solution:

Today's Wordle answer is... TOAST!