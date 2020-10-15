Xiaomi Launches Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro in India

Today Xiaomi has launched its new smartphones series Mi 10T series in India. It brings two phones from the lineup - Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. The new flagship smartphones get 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108-megapixel triple cameras, and 144Hz displays also.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price begins at Rs 35,999 for the base model, which offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which costs around Rs 37,999. Mi 10T Pro cost around Rs 39,999 for the sole 8GB+128GB variant. The Mi 10T series can be preordered beginning from October 16 through mi.com, Flipkart, Xiaomi stores, and other retail stores also.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro: SpecificationsXiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor powers both smartphones from Xiaomi. When it comes to the camera section, there is a major differentiating factor between the two smartphones.

The Mi 10T's triple camera setup has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies purpose, it brings a 20-megapixel camera upfront. On the Mi 10T Pro, you get a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens at the rear.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are power-packed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the software front, both the smartphones run MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the Mi 10T series include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Both these smartphones also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.