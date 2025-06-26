YouTube Raises Livestream Age Limit to 16, Tightens Safety Rules for Young Creators

In a significant move to enhance online safety, YouTube will soon require users to be at least 16 years old to host livestreams, beginning July 22, 2025. The new age restriction, up from the previous minimum of 13, is aimed at better protecting minors from online risks and safeguarding their interactions on the platform.

Announced as part of Google’s broader effort to prioritize child safety, the update reflects growing concerns about cybercrime and the challenges young users face in public digital spaces. A YouTube spokesperson noted on its support page, “These updates are part of our ongoing work to protect children and teens on YouTube.”

While the update bars users under 16 from independently livestreaming, it doesn’t completely shut them out. Younger teens will still be allowed to appear in livestreams—but under strict conditions. They must be on-camera with an adult, and in cases where this requirement isn’t met, YouTube may disable live chat or take the stream down altogether.

For under-16 creators wishing to broadcast live, the process will require adult supervision at all stages. A parent or guardian must be added as a channel manager, initiate the stream via YouTube’s Live Control Room, and remain visibly present during the entire session.

This policy follows other protective features YouTube has introduced over the years, such as Supervised Accounts, the Made for Kids content designation, and privacy-focused tools to help minors manage chat settings and exposure.

Earlier this year, Google also revealed its use of machine learning technology to detect and block underage users who falsely report their age—another step toward creating a safer environment.

Although the policy shift might disappoint young creators who rely on livestreaming to build their audiences and express themselves, YouTube emphasizes that user safety outweighs growth concerns. The platform remains committed to providing a responsible and supportive space for all age groups.

By prioritizing safety and responsible content creation, YouTube is making it clear: protecting young users remains non-negotiable.