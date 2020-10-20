Google suspends its Google Nest Secure alarm system

Google has withdrawn its Google Nest Secure alarm system, the tech giant first confirmed to Android Police. To be sure about this, if you visit the Nest Secure's page on the Google Store right away, you will find a big button right at the top that reads the product is no longer available.



"Google Nest will no longer be producing Nest Secure; however, we will continue to support our security users in all the same ways," a Google spokesperson shared in a statement to The Verge.

In 2017 Google presented the Google Nest Secure framework. It was intended to be modular, depending on a little hockey puck-molded gadget with a keypad called the Nest Guard as the focal centre hub, sensors around the house called Nest Detects, and NFC key dandies to arm and incapacitated the framework. It likewise connects with the Nest mobile application so you can get cautions and arm and hinder the framework distantly. The Nest Secure framework dispatched at $499, yet Google dropped the cost to $399 not exactly a year later.

Nonetheless, the Nest Guard additionally had a mystery, on-gadget microphone that purchasers didn't think about until Google added Google Assistant help to the gadget in February 2019. (A couple of months after the fact, Google delivered a lot of plain-English security responsibilities about its Nest gadgets.)

Google isn't absolutely out of smart home security, however. It sells video doorbells, surveillance cameras, smoke alarms, and many more. What's more, the organisation reported a $450 million interest in security organisation ADT in August, saying that Nest gadgets will "become the cornerstone of ADT's smart home contribution" as a significant aspect of that announcement.