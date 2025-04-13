Samsung One UI 7 Update for Older Galaxy Phones: When Android 15 Will Arrive on Your Device

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, to its devices globally. After initially launching in South Korea, the update has now expanded to multiple regions, including Europe, and is gradually reaching India as well. The One UI 7 update is packed with exciting artificial intelligence (AI) features and several system improvements designed to enhance the user experience.

While the Galaxy S24 series is the first to receive the update, older models are also in line for the Android 15 upgrade. Here’s the rollout schedule for the One UI 7 update on older Galaxy phones:

One UI 7 Rollout Schedule:

April 14: Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra), Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5

April 23: Galaxy S24 FE

April 24: Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S21 series (S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S21 FE), Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

April 28: Galaxy S22 series (S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra), Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Note: The rollout schedule applies to Vietnam, and while timelines may vary slightly in other regions like India, Thailand, Germany, Brazil, South Africa, and others, all listed devices are eligible for the update.

What's New in One UI 7?

One UI 7 introduces a series of AI-powered enhancements aimed at improving usability and multitasking. Some features draw inspiration from iOS, such as:

Now Bar: A pill-shaped card at the bottom of the screen that provides real-time updates on music, navigation, flight details, and delivery status from apps like Zomato.

Now Brief: A similar feature providing live information, akin to iOS’s Live Activities and Dynamic Island.

With this update, Samsung continues to enhance the Galaxy experience, providing an intelligent interface and more streamlined access to essential updates and apps.