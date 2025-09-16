Apple Watch Series 11 Review: A Solid Upgrade, but Not a Game-Changer

It's not like it's true that Apple Watch Series 11 review is a bad watch, in fact, it's far from it. It's actually a great smartwatch. However, the Series 11 doesn't feel particularly attractive or distinctive this year. At $399, the Series 11 feels like the middle of the Apple lineup.

The issue isn't the fault of Apple. The basic Apple Watch SE 3 got an important upgrade, while Apple Watch Ultra 3 Apple Watch Ultra 3 packs everything that the Series 11 offers plus satellite connectivity. Apple Watch upgrades put you with the Series 11 in an awkward position: it's not able to provide anything over the SE 3, so you're basically paying more for a sleeker and more expensive package.

The Big Deal: 24 Hours of Battery

Since the initial Apple Watch debuted in 2015, Apple has always stuck to its "all-day" 18-hour battery life claim. Its Apple Watch 2025 comparison changes that. It's the first time Apple will officially estimate 24 hours battery life with a single chargewhich is the most practical and significant upgrade of the year.

Naturally, Garmin lovers might be joking. Garmin watches can last for weeks, or months. However, Apple has always been cautious with its estimates and based on my experience the past models usually exceeded their advertised time of 18 hours. Apple Watch battery life is different. Series 11 packs a larger battery -- 9 percent more in the 42mm version, and 11% more in 46mm model -- along with a more powerful 5G modem.

Here's a look at my first 48 hours using the new Series 11. I disconnected it around 10:30 a.m. with fully charged. After a day packed of notifications, the constantly-on display, and lots of time testing Apple Watch 11 features, the battery was down to 8percent about 28 hours after. A quick charge of 25 minutes brought an increase to 62% and after a run of 31 minutes before it dropped again to 46 percent.