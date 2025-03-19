Find Out the Top Mobile Phones Under 20,000 in India

If you are looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 20,000 then this article will help you decide the best one for your needs. With the wide range of options available in the market, it can get a little confusing for you to choose the best one for you. Whether you need a top mobile phone under 20,000 for gaming, photography, or everyday use, here are the best options available in 2025.





POCO X7

If you are looking for a great everyday use phone with a fantastic multimedia experience and long-lasting battery life, then POCO X7 is a good option for you at an affordable price.

Key Specs and Features

Display - 6.67-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra with an octa-core CPU

Camera –

Rear – 50 MP + 8 MP ultrawide lens

Front - 20 MP selfie camera

Battery – 5500 mAh

RAM and Storage – 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage

Nothing Phone 2a

The Nothing Phone introduced last year is known for its mid-range phone with a unique design and robust performance.

Key Specs and Features

Display - 6.70-inch, 1080x2412 pixels

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset

Camera –

Rear – 50 MP main sensor + 50 MP ultra-wide sensor

Front - 32 MP sensor

Battery – 5000 mAh battery capacity. Supports 45W wired charging

RAM and Storage – 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage





iQOO Z9

The iQOO Z9 is a good choice for you if gaming and performance is your preference. This phone easily outperforms other phones in this price segment. This phone provides smooth visuals with the AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Key Specs and Features

Display - 6.77 inches, 1080 x 2392 pixels

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7300, Octa-core

Camera –

Rear – 50MP + 2MP

Front - 16MP

Battery – 5,000mAh

RAM and Storage – 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is the ideal choice for those looking for a smartphone with a premium look, impressive display and camera and good audio. This smartphone also offers wireless charging, which not many phones in this price range would offer.

Key Specs and Features



Display – 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7200, Octa Core

Camera –

Rear – 108MP main sensor with OIS, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro sensor

Front - 32MP

Battery – 5000mAh with 45W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging

RAM and Storage – 8GB RAM with 256 GB storage





Realme Narzo 70 Pro

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is a good budget phone with long lasting battery life, a good camera and a superb display. The handset has been crafted from plastic, making it lightweight and comfortable for extended use. Running on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, it delivers a user-friendly interface. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and 5G connectivity.

Key Specs and Features

Display - 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G

Camera –

Rear – 50MP main sensor with OIS, MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens

Front - 16MP

Battery – 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging

RAM and Storage – 8GB RAM with 128/256 GB storage

Today budget phones also offer all the features that were once exclusive to only premium phones. With a great camera, battery life and display, users have a huge option to choose from under Rs 20,000. With brands like Realme, POCO, Samsung and more providing budget smartphones, users do not have to compromise on essential features.