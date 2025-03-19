Live
- Success of Chandrayaan missions raising curiosity, interest among students about space: Minister
- ULIP surpasses 100 crore API transactions in big boost to logistics sector
- Sky Force Streaming on Prime Video: Watch from March 21 Worldwide
- BJP Uses Tharoor’s Praise of Modi’s Ukraine Policy to Target Congress
- 5 Best Online Casinos Australia | Top New Online Australian Casinos And Pokies For Real Money (2025)
- UP Man Killed, Body Sealed in Cement; Police Arrest Wife, Lover
- Hyderabad’s ‘Mega Master Plan 2050’ Unveiled in Telangana Budget
- McDonald’s to set up India office, GCC in Hyderabad
- Suryapet Court Sentences Rapist to 25 Years, Fines Him Rs 30,000
- Hyderabad-Vietnam Direct Flights Begin, Twice Weekly Service
Find Out the Top Mobile Phones Under 20,000 in India
If you are searching for a budget smartphone with the latest features then here’s the complete list of best smartphones under Rs 20,000.
If you are looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 20,000 then this article will help you decide the best one for your needs. With the wide range of options available in the market, it can get a little confusing for you to choose the best one for you. Whether you need a top mobile phone under 20,000 for gaming, photography, or everyday use, here are the best options available in 2025.
POCO X7
If you are looking for a great everyday use phone with a fantastic multimedia experience and long-lasting battery life, then POCO X7 is a good option for you at an affordable price.
Key Specs and Features
Display - 6.67-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels
Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra with an octa-core CPU
Camera –
Rear – 50 MP + 8 MP ultrawide lens
Front - 20 MP selfie camera
Battery – 5500 mAh
RAM and Storage – 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage
Nothing Phone 2a
The Nothing Phone introduced last year is known for its mid-range phone with a unique design and robust performance.
Key Specs and Features
Display - 6.70-inch, 1080x2412 pixels
Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset
Camera –
Rear – 50 MP main sensor + 50 MP ultra-wide sensor
Front - 32 MP sensor
Battery – 5000 mAh battery capacity. Supports 45W wired charging
RAM and Storage – 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage
iQOO Z9
The iQOO Z9 is a good choice for you if gaming and performance is your preference. This phone easily outperforms other phones in this price segment. This phone provides smooth visuals with the AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Key Specs and Features
Display - 6.77 inches, 1080 x 2392 pixels
Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7300, Octa-core
Camera –
Rear – 50MP + 2MP
Front - 16MP
Battery – 5,000mAh
RAM and Storage – 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is the ideal choice for those looking for a smartphone with a premium look, impressive display and camera and good audio. This smartphone also offers wireless charging, which not many phones in this price range would offer.
Key Specs and Features
Display – 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7200, Octa Core
Camera –
Rear – 108MP main sensor with OIS, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro sensor
Front - 32MP
Battery – 5000mAh with 45W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging
RAM and Storage – 8GB RAM with 256 GB storage
Realme Narzo 70 Pro
The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is a good budget phone with long lasting battery life, a good camera and a superb display. The handset has been crafted from plastic, making it lightweight and comfortable for extended use. Running on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, it delivers a user-friendly interface. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and 5G connectivity.
Key Specs and Features
Display - 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G
Camera –
Rear – 50MP main sensor with OIS, MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens
Front - 16MP
Battery – 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging
RAM and Storage – 8GB RAM with 128/256 GB storage
Today budget phones also offer all the features that were once exclusive to only premium phones. With a great camera, battery life and display, users have a huge option to choose from under Rs 20,000. With brands like Realme, POCO, Samsung and more providing budget smartphones, users do not have to compromise on essential features.