Galaxy XR: Step Into a Universe of Possibilities

The Galaxy XR will bring AI-native experiences with the company’s first product on the Android XR platform, developed in partnership with Google and Qualcomm Technologies. Powered by multimodal AI, the form factor is designed for new interactions and experiences that are optimized for voice, vision and gesture. Everyday use cases to bold new possibilities, Galaxy XR features deliversdeeply immersive experiences for users and is the first step in a long-term XR vision that Samsung will pursue across a wide range of form factors, including AI glasses.

A New Frontier for Mobile AI

“For years, Samsung has been at the forefront of mobile Samsung innovation 2025 and the Galaxy XR is no exception,” said Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of a whole new mobile XR ecosystem, Galaxy XR takes mobile AI into an entirely new world of experiences. We’re looking forward to turning XR into an even more practical Samsung mixed reality device users and the industry.”

Harnessing the Power of Multimodal AI

Multimodal AI is at the heart of Galaxy XR, enabling the device to connect with users in a natural and intuitive way, by serving as an AI companion. Galaxy XR VR headset users can take advantage of system-wide embedded Gemini to manage tasks and activities with simple voice commands, using a range of input modalities. Galaxy XR allows users to connect with AI in a way that's human-like and fluid, as AI can reuse information across multiple channels, including voice, gesture and vision. By exercising multimodal AI, Galaxy XR has been developed to mix into the everyday mobile gests users have come to anticipate from Samsung, while opening the door to new, more immersive, possibilities.