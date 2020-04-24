Here Are Three Amazing Gadgets Which Make Your Life Easier

Gadgets… This word has changed the lives of people completely. Be it smartphones, earpods or other smart devices, these gadgets have made the lives easier.

Today we Hans India have come up with three amazing gadgets for our readers which make the quarantine life of the people a bit busy. Look into the write-up and witness these amazing products… Have a look!

1. Audible

Books have become the besties of many people amidst the Corona lockdown people. Books always are reliable and share knowledge and wise thoughts through their powerful wording. But all the time one cannot hold the book, isn't it? Yes…

So, have a look at this gadget!!! It is named as 'Audible' which will make the books audible to you… You heard it right!

You can happily plug-in earphones and listen to your favourite books with this application. You need to download the 'Audible' application on your smartphone and get relaxed by listening to the books. You can happily continue to with your household chores and listen to the stories through earphones just like listening to music. This application holds myriads of books and stories which inspire many.

2. Pebble Wireless Mouse 350

This is another amazing innovation by the tech guru's. Sometimes the mouse clicks make us irritated. This new wireless mouse will make you complete your work peacefully without any noise. Be it the right and left clicks, the mouse doesn't make noise and is also slim with its all-new look. It is a wireless mouse and gets connected to your laptop with Bluetooth. It will stay connected with you for 18 months and also save your battery with the 'Battery Saving Mode'.

3. Affordable Ear Pods

The look of the Apple iPods completely steals the hearts. But the cost of these earpods is a bit high. So, to make all the gadget guru's enjoy the advancement of this gadget, Lenovo company has come up with HT20 ear pods. These ear pods are small in size and come up with a specially designed box case. It makes you listen or speak on call for 25 hours if charged once. Coming to the pricing details it is Rs 3799.

So guys, hold these smart gadgets and enjoy the rest of the happenings!!!