iPhone 17’s Subtle Improvements Apple Didn’t Put in the Spotlight
Sometimes, it’s the small details on a smartphone that can make a difference and we feel this iPhone 17 will become more noticeable in day-to-day usage even though they won’t make big news.
The smoother 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, Ceramic Shield 2 durability iPhone 17 hidden upgrades, dual 48MP rear cameras, new N1 networking chip and bumped base storage all combine to make it just a nicer iPhone to use.
The Apple iPhone 17 is expected to launch in September 2025 and it will be a very familiar-looking phone from the outside. Here’s a look at a few of the iPhone 17 features you should know.
1. Adjust Text Cursor Position With Space Bar Trackpad Gesture
Moving the text cursor exactly where you want it to on a touch screen can be quite a challenge. But there’s a handy little secret gesture to instantly new iPhone 17 improvements less of a hassle.
Hold down the space bar key on the keyboard. The keyboard will transfigure into a trackpad, and you can also slide your cutlet to move the cursor exactly where you want it. It’s important smoother and precise than trying to tap tap valve or drag with your cutlet.
2. Mute Keyboard Click Sounds Without Silencing Your iPhone
Do you find the tapping sound of the iPhone keyboard becomes annoying over time? Don’t mute your phone just to silence it.
Tap Settings → Sounds & Haptics → Keyboard Feedback and turn off Sound but keep Haptic turned on. You’ll still get the light vibration feedback as you type — but without the incessant clicking sounds.
3. Use Apple Logo on Back As Secret Shortcut Button
Did you know the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone isn’t just there for looks? It can actually be used as an extra button.
Using the Back Tap feature, you can assign Apple upcoming features. Tap Settings → Availability → Touch → Back Tap.
Select Double Tap or Triple Tap and also assign it to conduct similar as taking a screenshot, launching the Camera app or opening the Control Centre. It’s a nifty secret time- redeemer numerous iPhone druggies do n’t know about.