Slim phones have come and gone in cycles before. From the earliest days of the mobile industry, phone manufacturers have alternated between slimming down their devices and bulking them up again to make room for bigger displays and more in-phone content. With the iPhone Air, it seems that Apple is doubling iPhone Air teardown on minimalism, at least where the design’s slim profile is concerned. In fact, as [iFixit]’s repair experts iPhone Air repair score, the new phone is surprisingly easy to fix.

“Thinner usually means weaker, more difficult iPhone Air repairability, and glued-together components,” [Elizabeth Chamberlain] of iFixit writes, “but the iPhone Air defies expectations on all counts.” This is reportedly thanks in large part to some clever product design on Apple’s part. The phone’s lower half is largely taken up by a battery, while a logic board holding the majority of the phone’s electronic components sits closer to the camera assembly at the top.

iFixit] refers to iPhone Air compact design as flattening the “disassembly tree”—or in other words, minimizing the number of components you have to remove before you reach the thing you want to repair. The phone’s ultra-thin chassis means that Apple had to lay out its componentry more flat than usual, which in turn makes them all more accessible. The inherent modularity of the build means that iPhone Air durability test, like replacing the USB-C port, should be especially simple.

That said, as with any phone, it’s always handy to have a step- by- step disassembly guide to insure you don’t beget any damage to the device while you’re fixing it. It’s good to know that( iFixit) will continue to be one of the stylish places to find those.