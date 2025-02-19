iPhone SE 4 Launch: Expected Features, Price & Key Upgrades

Apple is set to introduce its latest lineup of products, including the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4, at an event scheduled for 10:30 p.m. IST on February 19. Alongside the new iPhone model, the tech giant is also expected to showcase the MacBook Air M4 and AirTag 2. While Apple has not officially disclosed specifications or pricing, multiple leaks have provided insights into the device's potential features, design changes, and estimated cost across various markets.

Apple has yet to confirm the price of the iPhone SE 4, but industry sources suggest that it will be positioned as a budget-friendly alternative to flagship models. Expected pricing in key markets includes:

India: Approx. Rs 50,000

United States: Below $500

Dubai: AED 2,000

United Kingdom: £439

Japan: JPY 76,629

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to undergo major design changes compared to its predecessors. Reports indicate the device will feature a 6.06-inch OLED display with a notch, similar to the iPhone 14, and incorporate Face ID authentication. Another notable shift is the anticipated replacement of the Lightning connector with a USB-C port. While the standard iPhone 14 model comes with a dual-camera setup, the SE 4 is expected to maintain a single-lens camera for cost efficiency, though its rear design could take inspiration from the iPhone 16 series.

The latest SE model is rumored to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a significant upgrade from the 12MP sensor seen in earlier versions. This enhancement is expected to improve image clarity, color accuracy, and low-light performance.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, the same processor used in the upcoming iPhone 16. The device is also expected to include 8GB of RAM, ensuring support for AI-based functionalities and multitasking. Apple may introduce its first in-house 5G modem in this model, reducing its reliance on Qualcomm technology and potentially enhancing network efficiency and battery optimization.

Battery life is expected to see an upgrade, with the SE 4 likely featuring a 3,279mAh battery, mirroring the iPhone 14’s capacity. Combined with the efficiency of the A18 chip, the device is projected to support all-day usage on a single charge.