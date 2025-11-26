Massive Black Friday iPhone Deals in India: iPhone 17, 16 & Air Now at Their Lowest Prices Ever

Black Friday has started in India, and many iPhones are now selling at lower prices.

People who missed earlier festive deals can buy new iPhones at good discounts.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 costs ₹82,900 normally.

At Croma, it becomes ₹45,900 after cashback, exchange bonus, and device exchange.

This is less than half the original price.

iPhone Air

The iPhone Air price has dropped by ₹11,000 at Croma.

Customers get a ₹7,000 direct discount and ₹4,000 off on select cards.

No-cost EMI for six months is also available.

iPhone 16

Amazon is selling the iPhone 16 for ₹66,900, down from ₹79,900.

With exchange, the price can drop to ₹36,650.

Bank offers give an extra ₹4,000 off.

Flipkart sells it for ₹69,900.

With exchange and cashback, the price can go below ₹40,000.

Croma has the lowest effective price at ₹39,990 with all offers included.

Reliance Digital sells it for ₹60,900 after card offers.

Other iPhone Deals

iPhone 16 Plus (128GB): ₹76,690 at Vijay Sales.

iPhone 15: ₹55,690, and ₹53,690 with card discount.

iPhone 13: ₹44,990, and ₹39,900 with ICICI or SBI card.

Why This Is a Good Time to Buy

Black Friday offers include discounts, bank offers, trade-ins, and EMI options.

This makes it one of the best times to buy an iPhone in India.