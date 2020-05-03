Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Mobile To Be Released Soon

The Coronavirus has made all of us sit at home and also all the major businesses are also shut down except the grocery and medical shops. Even all the employees are allowed to work from home.

But the situation is slowly getting controlled… Although the positive cases of Covid-19 are increasing, people have got used to the lockdown period and even the tech giants are going with virtual launches and are making the market to recover from the losses.

The tech giant Samsung is working its best to come out of the crisis and is also seen launching its new mobiles amidst the Corona lockdown. According to sources, this company is going to launch its most awaited 'Samsung Galaxy Fold 2' mobile soon. This smartphone will reach the users in the second half of 2020. Along with this mobile, even Samsung Note 20 will also be unveiled.

Well, we Hans India have collated a few leaked specifications of 'Samsung Galaxy Fold 2' mobile for our readers… Have a look!

• Screen Size: 7.59-inch screen

• Resolution: 2213x1689

• Refresh Rate: 120Hz

• Weight: 229 grams

• Main Camera:

♦ 64 MP with the primary sensor

♦ 12 MP with ultra-wide sensor

♦ 12 MP with telephoto lens

• Front Camera: 12 MP

• Technology: 5G Support

• Release Date: Maybe in August, 2020

Well, these specifications are leaked ones… So, we need to wait for the official confirmation.