Samsung today launched its latest range of Samsung 2025 soundbar that sported some of the most notable audio innovation advancements with features like AI sound optimisation and Samsung soundbar gyro sensor built-in. The Samsung 2025 line-up of soundbars houses premium series HW Q990F and the Convertible HW QS700F with the host of smart soundbar features and immersive performance to create a rich experience for any living room or home theatre.

Ultimate Features for Your Listening Pleasure

The crucial immolation in the new launch is the each-new Samsung AI soundbar experience that gets powered by an enhanced AI Sound Machine to optimise the sound in real time according to the content, room settings, and harkening position. So, every time you watch a movie, play music, or enjoy gaming, you can enjoy a further harmonious, rich low- end, clear dialogue, and indeed more gulfing sound goods.

The other unique point is the AI- powered soundbar that's an in- erected accelerometer that senses whether the soundbar is being placed in perpendicular or vertical position to allow flawless aural changes in an moment to maintain a steady performance anyhow if the stoner wall- mounts the Samsung home audio system or places it on the table.

Feature Rich to Its Core:

• True to its dynamic bass control, it also sharpens low tones with lesser distortion.

• The active voice amplifier Pro lets one prioritise on dialogue with ease of listening, even in the noisiest settings.

• The feature dubbed Q-Symphony Pro delivers more depth by allowing the sound between a Samsung TV and the soundbar to sync.

• It also has Wireless Dolby Atmos support for a wireless 3D surround sound.

• The connectivity features are not lacking either with SmartThings, Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, AirPlay and Roon Ready.

The new Samsung soundbars 2025 is available in India starting from a price of ₹14,990 and reaching up to ₹92,990 for the HW Q990F.