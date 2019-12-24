The Best Camera Smartphones 2019 in India

We all know that the smartphone camera quality is the feature that gets maximum attention and importance by the buyers. Gratefully, the makers and manufacturers are offering much better camera phones than earlier. If you are looking for a phone with the best camera, please check this list.

SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ scores exceptionally well when it comes to camera functionality and performance. The phone features a 10-megapixel front camera and a combination of 12MP+16MP+12MP sensors at the rear. The quad-camera phone supports ultra-slow-motion video recording and has additional sensors that capture depth. The image quality is exceptional with the best hardware and software. Not only the daylight shots give good pictures, but also the low-light images are outstanding.





HUAWEI P30 PRO



Huawei P30 Pro comes to the rescue of every mobile photographer, it gives the best quality shots even in low-light surroundings. The phone sets a high precedent in terms of low light photography. Another highlight feature of this phone is the 40-megapixel primary camera, along with a front camera with a 32MP sensor. The other features to look out for are the SuperSpectrum sensor and time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The shots are crisp, vibrant, and so good that they out shadow the photos clicked by more expensive smartphones.





GOOGLE PIXEL 3 XL



One specific reason why you should consider the Google Pixel 3 XL phone is the Night Sight feature. Despite limited camera hardware, Google's software-driven results are very extraordinary.

The phone does a marvellous job at capturing details with a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and 8MP+8MP dual front camera. The colours look natural.









APPLE iPHONE 11 PRO

Let's start by discussing the much-talked-about specification, i.e. the unusual triple camera feature. Massive changes in the hardware and software of this latest variant have resulted in more detailed in pictures, more features, and better optical zoom, giving more range. It has a 12MP rear camera with different apertures and a 12MP front camera. A secondary telephoto shooter is incorporated, and the aperture is increased to f/2.0 to let in more light.





ONEPLUS 7T PRO



The OnePlus 7 Pro offers a lot of flexibility in shooting photos with a triple camera stack. You get a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide lens with 117-degree field of view. For selfies, there is another 16MP camera on the front.





SAMSUNG GALAXY S10+



The Samsung Galaxy S10+ flaunts a brilliant display and a new design. There's flagship performance on offer and also improved cameras that now includes a wide-angle lens. The camera stack itself is entirely consistent across all lighting situations. The low-light performance has notably improved.





REALME X



The Realme X is a bit similar to the Redmi K20 in the camera hardware that is offered. This also houses the Sony 48MP camera sensor that is combined with another wide-angle camera and a depth sensor. The 48MP camera performance is quite impressive that produce vibrant colours and more details. The night mode of the phone is proficient at making the most of available light in a dim frame.











