Vivo X200 and X200 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Vivo has officially launched its much-awaited X200 series in India, which includes the flagship Vivo X200 and X200 Pro models. The devices come packed with premium specifications, top-tier camera features, and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, making them strong contenders against upcoming rivals like the OnePlus 13. However, the mini variant that was released in China will not be available in India.

Vivo X200 and X200 Pro: Price and Availability

Vivo X200: Priced at ₹65,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Vivo X200 Pro: Priced at ₹94,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Both phones will be available for purchase from December 19, 2024, across major online platforms, including Amazon. Buyers can avail of a 10% cashback on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards and select other cardholders.

Vivo X200: Key Specifications and Features

The Vivo X200 comes with a 6.67-inch OLED LTPS quad-curved display featuring a 10-bit color depth, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The display also incorporates PWM dimming for better visual comfort. The phone packs a large 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging for quick power-ups.

The rear camera setup includes a triple-camera system, which consists of:

50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor

50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens

50MP ultra-wide-angle camera

Vivo X200 Pro: Premium Features and Upgrades

The Vivo X200 Pro shares the same display size but comes with significant upgrades. It features an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and ultra-slim 1.63mm bezels. The standout feature of the Pro model is its 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto sensor, supported by Vivo’s V3+ imaging chip for enhanced photo and video quality.

Additional imaging features include:

4K HDR Cinematic Portrait video recording

10-bit Log video recording at 60fps

The Vivo X200 Pro is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging, ensuring longer usage without compromising on speed.

Performance and Chipset

Both models in the X200 series are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on a 3nm process. The chipset features a Cortex-X925 core with a peak clock speed of 3.6GHz, delivering powerful performance for both everyday tasks and demanding applications.

Conclusion

With the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, Vivo is set to compete in the premium smartphone segment, offering impressive features such as high-resolution cameras, a powerful chipset, and fast charging. While the series will directly compete with other upcoming flagships like the OnePlus 13, the X200 Pro stands out with its advanced camera capabilities and superior display technology.

Both models will be available for purchase from December 19, 2024, and are expected to be a strong contender in the premium market.