5 Android Settings to Turn On Right After Setup

Setting up a new Android smartphone is always exciting, but the initial rush often means overlooking features that can make daily usage smoother and more secure. Many of Android’s most useful tools remain switched off by default, even though they are designed to protect your data, save time, and improve overall comfort. Enabling a few key settings right after setup can help you get the most out of your device from the very beginning. Here are five essential Android settings you should turn on immediately.

Notification History: Recover Alerts You Accidentally DismissNotifications can disappear with a single swipe, sometimes before you even realise their importance. Android’s Notification History solves this problem by keeping a log of recent alerts, allowing users to revisit messages or updates that were cleared accidentally. Although the feature has existed for years, many users never activate it. Since Notification History only records alerts after it is turned on, enabling it early ensures you won’t miss important information later.

Find Hub: Your First Line of Defence if Your Phone Goes MissingFind Hub, formerly known as Find My Device, is a vital security feature that often goes unused. Once activated, it allows you to locate your phone on a map, remotely lock it, or erase its data if it is lost or stolen. The service can also help track compatible accessories such as earbuds and trackers. Setting this up in advance can be crucial during emergencies, when quick action makes all the difference.

Theft Detection: Extra Protection When It Matters MostModern Android devices now include enhanced theft detection tools designed to protect personal data in risky situations. These features can automatically lock your phone if suspicious behaviour is detected, such as an abrupt network disconnection or unusual movement. Remote locking options further strengthen security, ensuring sensitive information stays protected even if the device ends up in the wrong hands. Turning on theft protection early adds peace of mind without affecting daily use.

Bedtime Mode: A Simple Way to Improve Sleep HabitsLate-night notifications and endless scrolling can seriously disrupt sleep. Android’s Bedtime Mode helps reduce these distractions by silencing alerts, dimming the screen, and switching the display to greyscale. Users can still allow priority notifications from selected contacts, striking a balance between rest and accessibility. Over time, this feature can encourage healthier digital habits while improving sleep quality.

Gboard Clipboard and Adaptive Tone: Comfort Meets ProductivityFor users who rely on Gboard, enabling the built-in clipboard can significantly boost productivity. It allows you to save copied text or images for quick reuse, while automatically clearing sensitive content after a short period. Alongside this, Adaptive Tone—available on select devices—adjusts screen colour based on ambient lighting to reduce eye strain. Together with other eye comfort settings, it creates a more natural and comfortable viewing experience throughout the day.

Activating these settings takes only a few minutes but can dramatically improve how your Android phone feels and performs. From stronger security to better sleep and smarter notifications, these features help ensure your new device works for you from the very first day.



