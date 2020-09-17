5 best ways to watch Dream11 IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Hyderabad: The entire nation is eagerly waiting for 19th of September and to see the clash of the titans between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings for the first match of the highly anticipated season of Dream11 IPL 2020. This year, the excitement is set to double as Disney+ Hotstar will ensure an in-stadium experience with its new features 'Hotshots', 'Emoji Swarm', 'Duets', on Watch' NPlay. To stream the matches live you will need an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and here are the five easy of subscribing:

Option 1: Buy the annual subscription of Disney+ VIP at INR 399/-

You can log in or create a new account on Disney+ Hotstar and purchase the annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth ₹ 399/- only. In addition to the IPL 2020 matches, you will also get its exciting offerings of latest Bollywood blockbusters with Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex, Exclusive Hotstar Specials shows, the best of SuperHero movies and much more just under one subscription enjoy a year of entertainment.

Option 2: Exciting plans with Jio like INR 401 recharge plan

If you are using a Jio service provider sim card you can get an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the recharge of ₹ 401, and the subscriber will get 3GB of high-speed internet data per day, unlimited voice calls for the validity of 28 days as well.

Option 3: Jio INR 598 recharge plan

You can also get the annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP with a recharge of ₹ 598, and the subscriber will get 2GB of high speed internet data per day, unlimited voice calls for the validity of 56 days as well.

Option 4: Exciting plans with Airtel like INR 448 recharge plan

If you are using an Airtel service provider sim card you can get an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP with a recharge of ₹ 448, and the subscriber will get 3GB of high-speed internet data per day, unlimited voice calls for the validity of 28 days too.

Option 5: INR 599 recharge plan

You can also get the annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP with a recharge of ₹ 599, and the subscriber will get 2GB of high-speed internet data per day, unlimited voice calls for the validity of 56 days.

Dream11 IPL 2020 can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar only with an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium. So get yours right now and catch all the fun with new innovations like 'Hotshots', 'Emoji Swarm', 'Duets', along with the 'WatchNPlay' feature and bask in the cricket madness with your friends and family virtually.