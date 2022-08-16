5Elements launches “X-Buds” and “Nuke+” Earbuds with ENC feature in India

5Elements, an innovative Indian brand focused on delivering smart gadgets, announces the launch of two new stylish earbuds, Nuke+ & X-Buds, focusing on Environmental Noise Cancellation for clear conversation and low latency for the real-time sound experience. This new line of expansion focuses more on clear audio, more playtime, and faster charging. Further, 5Elements also announced its endorsement partnership with Pratik Gandhi, best known for portraying Harshad Metha in the Sony Liv series "Scam 1992".



Both earbuds come with a unique feature of Ultra-Low Latency Gaming Mode. Designed for mobile gaming, the low latency mode lets players enjoy a seamless gaming experience anywhere, anytime. Low Battery Consumption empowers the buds to reduce the hassle of charging. Powered by Bluetooth BT5.3 & 50MS Game Response time, 5Elements aims to capture an audience who is looking for earbuds that can deliver both gaming & music performance side by side. Nuke+ and X-Buds both feature ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) as one of the primary features. A built-in chip inside the earbuds delivers a clear phone call conversation.

On the new launch and exclusive tie-up with Amazon as an exclusive e-commerce partner, Devansh Shah, Co-Founder, 5Elements, said, "We are thrilled to launch Nuke+ & X-Buds in the Indian market. These earbuds are powered by Bluetooth BT5.3 and are engineered with advanced features to fit your lifestyle. At the same time, we are happy to announce that we have exclusively signed Amazon as our E-Commerce partner".

5Elements X-Buds: Features

Total Play Time: 30H

Music Play Time: 6H

Bluetooth Version: BT5.3

Driver Size: 13mm

Low Power Consumption

Earbuds Battery Capacity: 40mAh

Case Battery Capacity: 400mAh

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant/Siri

Charging Port: Type C

Game mode: Maximum upto 50MS

X-Buds feature more battery power. With over 30 Hours of total playtime and 6 Hours of continuous music playtime, X-Buds is designed to support long hours of non-stop gaming. With a 400mAH Charging case, users will have to worry less about charging. 5Elements mission is to bring wire-free innovative gadgets to the Indian market. Embedding the core elements of clear music, conversation, and a life without wires is what makes the products different from others.

5Elements Nuke+: Features

Total Play Time: 15H

Music Play Time: 5H

Bluetooth Version: BT5.3

Driver Size: 13mm

Low Power Consumption

Earbuds Battery Capacity: 30mAh

Case Battery Capacity: 250mAh

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant/Siri

Charging Port: Type C

Game mode: Maximum upto 50MS

Nuke+ Earbuds feature Ultra Low Latency Game Mode, allowing players to enjoy a seamless audio experience while playing their favourite games on mobile. With 20 hours of total playtime and 5 hours of approx. Music Playtime, Nuke's is designed to deliver a smooth audio performance.

Price, Availability, and Warranty:

Nuke+ earbuds are priced at an MRP of Rs. 2799/– and X-Buds at an MRP of Rs. 2899/-. Both products come with a warranty of 6 months and are readily available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.in/ 5elements and will also be available on the company's website soon.



