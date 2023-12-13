7 in 10 teens visit YouTube daily

San Francisco: About seven in 10 teens said they visit the Google-owned YouTube daily, including 16 per cent who report being on the site "almost constantly", a new report has shown. According to the Pew Research Center, YouTube continued to be the top platform among teens, followed by TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

The survey was based on the responses of nearly 1,500 US teens (13 to 17-year-olds) between September 26 and October 23, 2023. Majorities of teens aged 13 to 17 said they use TikTok (63 per cent), Snapchat (60 per cent) and Instagram (59 per cent). For older teens aged 15 to 17, these shares were about seven in 10.

