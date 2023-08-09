Live
80Wash washing machine uses no water and no detergent; all details
80Wash waterless washing machine solves two problems, water wastage and chemical detergent use - with one solution
80Wash Waterless washing machine is a great Indian invention that will change all the homes in this world. The central government released the patent rights to this inventor under the Skill developments ministry.
