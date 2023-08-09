80Wash washing machine uses no water and no detergent; all details

80Wash Waterless washing machine



Washing machines take up nearly 100 litres of water to remove one tablespoon of dirt. All the wastewater chemicals from detergents end up in water bodies and pollute our environment. One startup in Chandigarh identified this problem and decided to do something about it. To solve this problem, these three people exchanged ideas and developed an innovative washing machine. Ruble Gupta, Nitin Kumar Saluja and Varinder Singh from Punjab developed innovative technology to reduce water waste and detergent use.

80Wash is solving two problems, water wastage and chemical detergent use - with one solution. With no detergent and 80 seconds spin, this merely waterless washing machine is an amazing innovation. The machine is based on patented ISP stain technology that kills bacteria using radio frequency-based microwaves and removes stains with the help of dry stain. Dry stain, which is stained with low moisture, is extremely effective in stains removal.

A single cycle of 80 seconds can wash up to five clothes, using half a cup of water and no detergent. The cycle can be repeated multiple times in case of hard stains. Bigger machines can wash 50 clothes with five to six glasses of water in multiple cycles.

At present, these machines have been deployed in hostels, hospitals and salons across Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali as pilots to test their commercial viability.

In addition to being more water-efficient, 80Wash's waterless washing machine is more environmentally friendly. It does not produce any wastewater, which can harm the environment. I think this invention has the potential to make a significant impact on the world, and I am excited to see how it develops in the future.