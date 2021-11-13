A fix is ​​coming for the update that erased the main Pixel 6 features: Google

According to reports from some users, an update to Google Photos removed one of the great features of the Pixel 6: the Magic Eraser tool that allows you to remove unwanted objects or people from your photos. If your Pixel downloaded the affected version (5.67, according to Android Central), fear not: Google says it is working on a fix.



While the version of Photos with the erased magic eraser no longer appears to be available on the Play Store, its presence on APK Mirror confirms that it was at one point (although we don't recommend downloading it). According to one user, the broken version showed a tip about the object removal feature, even though it was no longer accessible in the app.

Google spokesman Alex Moriconi told The Verge that the company "identified an issue early in the release of [its] latest Photos update and is providing a fix shortly." Google also says that the issue didn't affect everyone, reflecting our experience: Two Verge employees with the Pixel 6 said they had no Google Photos updates available and that they could still use Magic Eraser.

While the update appears to be no longer rolling out, it's still understandable why users who received it would be surprised to find that Magic Eraser was missing - it was one of Google's top-selling points when it launched the phone about a month ago. Plus, the missing feature that's designed to remove things adds dramatic irony, as Android Central's headline "Google magically erases Magic Eraser" pokes fun. However, given the relatively small number of posts about the issue, hopefully, it won't affect you too much. If so, keep your eyes open for a Google Photos update; Help is apparently on the way.