Aadhaar Updates to Go Fully Digital Soon

In a major step toward simplifying one of its most widely used services, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is gearing up to launch new digital self-update features for Aadhaar users. These upcoming upgrades will allow people to update crucial details—such as their mobile number and residential address—directly from their homes using the official Aadhaar app.

This move is set to eliminate the need for visiting enrolment centres, a process often associated with long queues, physical documents, and time-consuming verification steps. For years, users looking to change their mobile number or address were required to complete in-person verification at Aadhaar centres due to tight security norms. While the intent was to prevent misuse, it also created challenges for many citizens, particularly senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, and families living in remote regions with limited access to enrolment facilities.

To make these essential services more accessible and convenient, UIDAI announced through posts on X that users will soon be able to carry out mobile number and address updates through a secure digital process. Reinforcing the convenience of the upcoming feature, UIDAI said: “Update your address from the convenience of your home. No more standing in the queue at the Aadhaar Centre. Rolling out soon, stay tuned.”

A similar announcement was made earlier regarding mobile number updates, where UIDAI highlighted that the authentication will be conducted digitally through a combination of OTP verification and facial recognition.

How the New Aadhaar Update System Will Work

The Aadhaar app will introduce a two-stage verification process to ensure high security while maintaining ease of use.

First, users attempting to update their Aadhaar details will receive a one-time password (OTP) on either their current or new mobile number. After entering the OTP, they will proceed to face authentication through the app. This involves a real-time facial scan, which is then matched with the user’s Aadhaar records to confirm identity. By relying on biometric verification instead of physical documents, UIDAI aims to streamline the process without compromising on security.

The system has been designed to be simple enough for anyone to use. Aadhaar holders will only need to provide their Aadhaar number, choose their preferred language, verify the OTP, and complete the face authentication step. Additionally, the UIDAI is requiring users to set a six-digit security PIN within the app to lock their profile, offering another layer of protection against unauthorized access.

Download the Aadhaar App to Be Ready

Although the digital update features are not yet active, UIDAI is encouraging users to download the Aadhaar app on Android or iOS so they are prepared once the rollout begins. The authority has stated that the features are “rolling out soon” and has urged users to watch for further instructions in the coming weeks.

Once launched, this enhancement is expected to significantly ease the burden on Aadhaar centres and provide millions of citizens with a faster, more accessible way to keep their Aadhaar information current.



