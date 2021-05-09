Top
Accept privacy policy or lose functions: WhatsApp
Facing criticism over its upcoming privacy policy, WhatsApp has said that its users will not immediately lose their accounts or face curtailed functionalities on the platform on May 15, but they will have to eventually go through limited functions if they fail to accept the new norms in the due course of time.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform with more than two billion users, with over 400 million users in India, warned that failing to accept the new policy would result in users losing some functionalities after "persistent reminders".

"After giving everyone time to review, we're continuing to remind those who haven't had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent," WhatsApp said in an FAQ update.

