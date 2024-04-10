Acer Unveils Two New 14-inch Gaming Laptops: Nitro 14 and Predator Helios Neo 14

Acer made waves on Tuesday with the announcement of two new gaming laptops, the Nitro 14 and Predator Helios Neo 14. These additions to Acer's lineup offer compelling options in the 14-inch gaming laptop market, providing formidable competition to established models like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and Razer Blade 14. Alongside these releases, Acer also introduces an updated Nitro 16 model, offering configurations with either AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors.

Nitro 14

Starting at $1,299.99, the Nitro 14 can be customized with impressive specifications, including an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 32GB of LPDDR5X SDRAM, and 1TB of NVME SSD storage. It features a choice of 120Hz G-Sync displays with resolutions of either 2560 x 1600 or 1920 x 1200, catering to diverse gaming preferences.

Predator Helios Neo 14

Priced from $1,799.99, the Predator Helios Neo 14 offers even higher performance with options such as the Intel Ultra 9 185H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. It boasts three display choices, including a 3072 x 1920 at 165Hz, 2560 x 1600 at 120Hz, or 1920 x 1200 at 120Hz, all supporting Nvidia Advanced Optimus technology. Memory and storage configurations mirror those of the Nitro 14.

Nitro 16

Starting at $1,399.99, the Nitro 16 provides versatility with options for either an Nvidia RTX 4060 or AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor. Display options include 2560 x 1600 or 1920 x 1200 panels with Nvidia Advanced Optimus or without, catering to different user needs. Both AMD and Intel configurations support up to 2TB of storage and 32GB of DDR5 SDRAM.

Advanced Features

All new Acer gaming laptops utilize liquid metal thermal solutions for improved cooling efficiency compared to traditional thermal paste. Additionally, they feature an Experience Zone accessible via the NitroSense key, offering AI-related functions. Each laptop also includes a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key and a complimentary month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Availability

The Nitro 14 and Predator Helios Neo 14, alongside both AMD and Intel versions of the Nitro 16, will launch in North America in May. For customers in the EMEA region, the Nitro 14 and Predator Helios Neo 14 will be available in June 2024, starting at €1,199 each, with the Intel-version Nitro 16 also debuting simultaneously for €1,599.