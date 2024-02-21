Live
Adobe Enhances Acrobat with Generative AI: Find Top Features
Adobe Acrobat integrates generative AI to streamline PDF management, offering users quick summaries and smart document interactions.
Adobe Acrobat, renowned for its robust features and user-friendly interface, now introduces a game-changing upgrade by integrating AI-powered conversational capabilities. This generative AI feature aims to revolutionize the digital document experience, providing users with advanced functionalities and enhanced accessibility.
Generative AI Capabilities
Adobe's latest update equips Acrobat with an AI assistant, enabling users to swiftly grasp the essence of lengthy documents. Through this AI assistant, users can effortlessly generate document summaries, seek answers to queries, engage in document conversations, and more.
According to an Adobe blog post, its PDF management tool is powered by sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning models, the AI assistant boasts a profound understanding of PDF structures and content. Available in beta mode, the AI features are accessible to Acrobat Individual, Pro, Teams users, and Acrobat Pro trialists at no extra cost.
Key Features
The AI assistant offers multifaceted benefits, including the generation of intelligent citations for streamlined source verification and the organization of information into concise key points, email drafts, presentation content, and reports. Adobe said, "AI Assistant is bringing generative AI to the masses, unlocking new value from the information inside the approximately 3 trillion PDFs in the world."
Ethical Considerations
Developed in compliance with Adobe's stringent AI Ethics processes, the AI assistant ensures enterprise-grade security and information governance. Stringent data security protocols govern the AI features, ensuring that customer data remains safeguarded and is not utilized to train the AI assistants.
These models enable the tool to provide a "deep understanding of PDF structure and content." Adobe's integration of generative AI into Acrobat signifies a significant leap forward in PDF management, empowering users with efficient document handling and intelligent insights.