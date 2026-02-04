Adobe Offers Unlimited AI Image and Video Generation for Paid Firefly Users, Airtel Bundles Free Express Access in India

Adobe is strengthening its push into generative artificial intelligence with a major upgrade for subscribers, offering unlimited AI-generated images and videos through its Firefly platform for a limited time. The move reflects the company’s growing focus on making creative AI tools more accessible to professionals, creators, and everyday users alike.

Firefly, Adobe’s AI-powered creative suite, already allows users to generate visuals and videos using text prompts. Now, paid subscribers can take advantage of unlimited creations, removing the usual credit restrictions that typically limit how many assets users can produce. The special offer, however, is time-bound and only available to those who subscribe before March 16.

Adobe operates Firefly on a credit-based system, where each AI-generated image or video consumes a certain number of credits. Under the new plan, those limits are effectively lifted, allowing subscribers to experiment more freely without worrying about running out of credits midway through their projects. This could prove especially useful for designers, marketers, and content creators who rely heavily on rapid iterations and multiple drafts.

Another notable aspect of the update is flexibility. Users can choose from a variety of AI models, including Nano Banana Pro, GPT image models, and Adobe’s own Firefly image and video engines. By supporting multiple models, Adobe aims to give creators greater control over the style, quality, and output of their work.

The unlimited feature can be accessed across devices, including the Firefly website as well as its mobile apps on both iOS and Android, making it easier to create content on the go.

In India, Adobe has also partnered with telecom operator Airtel to expand access to its tools. As part of this collaboration, Airtel is offering Adobe Express benefits worth Rs 4,000 free for 12 months to its customers. The offer is open to users with Airtel mobile numbers — prepaid or postpaid — along with broadband Wi-Fi and DTH subscribers. Customers can activate the benefit through the Airtel Thanks app.

Importantly, Airtel says users don’t need to provide credit card details to claim the free Adobe Express subscription. They simply need to sign in using their Google or Apple ID. Existing Adobe users can also add the complimentary offer to their current plans. Airtel assures that Adobe will not ask for your credit card information to activate the reward offer.

With these new benefits, Adobe appears to be positioning Firefly and Express as essential tools in the fast-growing AI creativity space, giving users more freedom to generate professional-grade content without constraints.