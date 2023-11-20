Advertisers pressure X CEO Linda Yaccarino to resign

Linda Yacarino is reportedly resisting pressure from advertisers who want her to resign as CEO. So far, Disney, Apple, and IBM have stopped advertising on X after Elon Musk's anti-Semitic comments.

Will X CEO Linda Yaccarino finally step down?

According to the Financial Times, Linda Yaccarino, head of X, is pressured by advertisers who want her to quit. Many big brands are holding off on advertising because they are concerned about Elon Musk, owner of X, and anti-Semitic statements on the platform.

Some of Yaccarino's closest advertising associates and executives tell her to resign to save his reputation. But right now, she's not in the mood to leave. She believes in X's goals and in the people who work there. X did not say anything about this.

Last week, Musk got into trouble for supporting an anti-Semitic idea on the site. Additionally, reports from a group called Media Matters found ads for famous brands next to posts promoting "pro-Nazi" and white nationalist content. Because of this, brands such as IBM, Apple, Walt Disney, Comcast, and Warner Bros. stopped advertising on the platform. They fear that their ads will appear alongside more bad things, and they want to distance themselves from Musk after his comments.

Lou Paskalis, who runs a marketing company, advised Yaccarino to leave, warning that brands could face problems from shareholders and angry customers if they continued advertising on the platform. He said that Musk's actions have entirely ruined advertising on the platform.

X hired Yaccarino to bring back advertisers who had stopped spending money on the platform due to Musk's changes. She made the rules looser and cut resources for security and staff. She used to work in advertising at NBCUniversal and is highly respected in the industry. However, she has been dealing with complaints from users and advertisers due to Musk's changes and her posts.