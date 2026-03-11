The ripple effects of the global artificial intelligence boom are now hitting consumers where it hurts most — smartphone prices. What was once a concern limited to upcoming flagship launches is now spreading across existing models, making devices more expensive across categories.

At the center of this shift is the growing demand for high-performance hardware required to power AI technologies. Companies racing to deliver smarter tools and AI-enabled features need massive computing infrastructure, and that infrastructure depends heavily on advanced components like memory chips and storage drives. As demand surges, manufacturers are prioritising more profitable enterprise and AI supply chains over consumer electronics, creating shortages and price pressure in the retail market.

Memory components, in particular, have become significantly costlier. Industry trends show that some memory drive prices have increased by as much as 300 percent in extreme cases. This sharp rise is forcing smartphone brands to reconsider how they design and price their products.

The impact becomes clearer when looking at device configurations. A smartphone with 16GB RAM that previously sold for around Rs 70,000 may now require an additional Rs 15,000 just to maintain the same memory capacity. To avoid pushing prices too high, brands may instead reduce specifications — offering 12GB RAM at the earlier price point rather than increasing the retail cost further. In simple terms, buyers may end up paying the same amount for reduced hardware.

This pricing pressure is not limited to premium devices. The budget segment, once considered the most competitive and value-driven space, is also facing serious strain. Until recently, buyers could comfortably spend between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 and still find dependable Android smartphones with balanced performance and features. New launches over the past few weeks, however, suggest that this value-for-money formula is fading fast.

Manufacturers appear to be adjusting prices across segments, making it harder for consumers to find genuinely affordable options. The situation is especially concerning because price increases are not confined to a single market. Brands in China and other regions have also confirmed hikes across product lines, indicating a broader global pricing reset driven by AI-era component demand.

Consumers now face difficult choices. The strategy of buying older models to save money may no longer work, as even existing inventory is expected to become costlier. With limited alternatives, many users may have to hold on to their current devices for longer than planned.

For those who cannot delay an upgrade, higher spending seems inevitable. Whether buying a smartphone or a laptop, the AI-driven hardware race is reshaping pricing expectations. What once felt like optional premium features are now becoming standard requirements — and consumers are footing the bill.

The AI revolution is accelerating innovation at an unprecedented pace. But for everyday buyers, that progress is arriving with a noticeably higher price tag.



