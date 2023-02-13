"AI can lead to hallucination", Head of Google search

One of the most discussed topics in today's technological world is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Apps like ChatGPT, DALL.E, and Replika are quite popular these days, and people use these AI apps in their daily lives. While some people believe that AI will coexist with humans and make their lives easier, others point to its negative aspects.



Head of Google search on the harmful effect of AI



According to a Reuters report, Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president and head of Google Search, in a conversation with a German publication, said that AI can sometimes "hallucinate" and provide "answers that are convincing but entirely made up."

He said, "This kind of artificial intelligence we're talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination," he said. "This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine provides a convincing but completely made-up answer." He further added that one of the fundamental tasks was keeping this to a minimum.

About Google's Bard

Google has introduced Bard, its rival ChatGPT that takes advantage of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialog Applications), Google's own language model. The announcement came to light days after CEO Sundar Pichai shared its development during an earnings call. Before the call, Google management called ChatGPT "code red" as the AI-powered platform got positive responses from users worldwide. In a blog post, Google says it's opening up Bard to "trusted testers" before it becomes more widely available to the public in the coming days. ChatGPT, on the other hand, is known to try for free. It recently registered 100 million users in just two months.

On the other hand, ChatGPT also gives wrong answers. OpenAI, its developer, claims that the chatbot will improve as new updates are constantly rolled out. In addition, a report recently claimed that Google's LaMDA is also getting better at responding and, on some occasions, outperforming ChatGPT.