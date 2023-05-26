AI tools like ChatGPT is threat to humanity - Eric Schmidt, Former Google CEO

AI tools like ChatGPT have become increasingly popular in just a few months. However, several prominent figures in the tech industry have sounded the alarm about the rise of AI tools, Elon Musk even signing an open letter asking AI developers to halt work for at least six months. Now, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has warned people about the ill effects of artificial intelligence tools. He has said that artificial intelligence poses an "existential risk" that could kill or harm "many, many people."



Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, recently expressed deep concern about advanced artificial intelligence (AI). He warned that AI could pose a serious threat to humanity and cause harm or even death to many people. Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council, Schmidt explained that he is concerned about scenarios in which AI systems could discover new vulnerabilities in cybersecurity or make significant advances in biology.

“My concern with AI is actually existential, and existential risk is defined as many, many, many, many people harmed or killed. And there are scenarios not today but reasonably soon, where these systems will be able to find zero-day exploits in cyber issues or discover new kinds of biology,” he said.

Schmidt also highlighted the importance of governments taking steps to prevent the misuse of AI by malicious individuals. He stressed the need for regulation and monitoring to ensure that AI is not used as a weapon or for evil purposes. Having served as Google's CEO from 2001 to 2011 and then as CEO until 2015, Schmidt is highly savvy about technology. He also led the US homeland security commission on AI, further underscoring his field experience.

Other influential figures in the tech industry have echoed these concerns about AI, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak. They have raised concerns about issues such as the spread of false information facilitated by AI and the potential loss of jobs due to automation.

Eric Schmidt's warning about advanced AI highlights its potential risks to humanity. He calls for responsible governance and oversight to address these risks and ensure that AI is used for the benefit of society. The need for action in this area has gained significant attention, and industry leaders recognize the importance of addressing the potential dangers associated with this rapidly advancing technology.