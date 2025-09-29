AI Wave Reshapes Workforce: TCS, Accenture and Global Tech Giants Slash Thousands of Jobs

The global job market is experiencing one of its most disruptive shifts in decades, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as both a boon and a bane. While businesses across industries are embracing AI to drive efficiency and innovation, thousands of employees are bearing the brunt of this transformation.

According to data from Layoffs.fyi, nearly 204 tech companies have laid off around 89,964 employees worldwide as of September 2025. From India’s IT majors to Silicon Valley giants, the story is the same: AI is rapidly reshaping workplaces, and job cuts are accelerating.

Accenture trims 11,000 jobs

Among the most high-profile moves, Accenture has confirmed laying off around 11,000 employees in just three months. The consulting and IT services giant has been a frontrunner in adopting generative AI tools for enterprise clients. However, its own workforce is now facing displacement due to AI-driven restructuring and cost-optimisation measures. Company insiders suggest that this is only the beginning, as more job cuts are expected in the near future.

TCS layoffs spark debate

In India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also made significant workforce reductions. While the company officially acknowledged letting go of around 12,000 employees—about 2 percent of its workforce—reports indicate that the real number could be closer to 30,000. TCS has not explicitly blamed AI for the cuts, but its actions speak volumes. The IT services leader has launched a dedicated AI and Services Transformation unit, signalling that AI is central to its future growth strategy.

Global giants follow suit

Beyond Accenture and TCS, global tech titans are also streamlining teams. Microsoft, which has heavily invested in OpenAI and integrated AI features across its product suite, has eliminated thousands of roles in non-core business areas.

Meta, under its “year of efficiency” strategy, is cutting around 3,600 employees, targeting middle management and underperforming teams while doubling down on AI innovation.

At Intel, restructuring tied to the company’s focus on AI chips and semiconductor priorities has triggered global job cuts. Amazon has been scaling down its Alexa division, as voice assistants lose ground to newer AI-driven interfaces. CEO Andy Jassy noted that generative AI reduces the need for certain roles, urging employees to reskill for an AI-first future.

Meanwhile, Google continues to expand its Gemini AI ecosystem, but overlapping divisions are being streamlined to maintain profitability.

Panasonic pivots with 10,000 cuts

Outside the tech-first sector, Panasonic has announced a staggering 10,000 job cuts—around 4 percent of its workforce. The Japanese conglomerate is reorienting its focus toward AI, biometrics, and energy storage technologies, citing declining demand in traditional product categories.

A workforce at crossroads

The scale of these layoffs underscores a stark reality: AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a present force redefining industries. While companies are eager to adopt automation and AI to remain competitive, employees now face the urgent challenge of upskilling to stay relevant.

The shift marks not just an economic transformation, but also a social one—where the balance between human labor and machine intelligence is being redrawn at lightning speed.