Airtel 5G reaches 60 cities; How to activate and more

Bharti Airtel is expanding its 5G coverage in major Indian cities. The telecom operator aims to roll out 5G in major Indian cities by December 2023 and PAN India by March 2024. In the recent launch, Airtel put its 5G Plus up and running in seven cities in Andhra Pradesh. As a result, Airtel users living in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur and Tirupati can now access 5G service. With this, Airtel has reached more than 60 Indian cities with its 5G network.

Airtel 5G: How to check the availability

Airtel users can check the availability of the 5G network and the compatibility of their smartphone in the Airtel Thanks app. In particular, Airtel has ensured that users will not have to buy a new Airtel 5G SIM to get a 5G network. Instead, the existing 4G SIM will automatically connect to 5G once the smartphone is in the coverage area of the Airtel 5G network.

Here's the list of all the States and UT where Airtel 5G Plus is available.

Airtel 5G cities list

- Assam: Guwahati

- Andhra Pradesh: Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur and Tirupati.

- Bihar: Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya and Bhagalpur.

- Delhi

- Gujarat: Ahmedabad

- Haryana: Gurugram, Panipat and Faridabad.

- Himachal Pradesh: Shimla

- Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour.

- Jharkhand: Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

- Karnataka: Bengaluru

- Kerala: Kochi

- Maharashtra: Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune.

- Madhya Pradesh: Indore

- Manipur: Imphal

- Odisha: Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela and Puri.

- Rajasthan: Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur.

- Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur and Trichy.

- Telangana: Hyderabad

- Tripura: Agartala

- Uttarakhand: Dehradun

- Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Noida and Ghaziabad.

- West Bengal: Siliguri

How to connect to Airtel 5G

In particular, Airtel is gradually rolling out 5G. This means that even if the network is active in the city, reaching every neighbourhood and location will take some time as the telco builds out its network and completes deployment. Also Read - Airtel 5G comes to these three cities; Check out To check if Airtel 5G is available in your area, users can download and sign in to the Airtel app and check availability. To use 5G, make sure you use a 5G smartphone. Also, until Airtel rolls out 5G in India, it will offer 5G services for free. Therefore, users can use high-speed Internet at no additional cost. Meanwhile, the telecom operator also suggested upgrading to the latest system software as many OEM companies, i.e. smartphone makers, have recently implemented 5G support for Airtel and Jio 5G. - So to make your phone 5G ready, go to Settings > About phone > and check for and download system updates.