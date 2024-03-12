Airtel Celebrates Customer Day in Hyderabad: Employees Join Frontline for Deeper Customer Connect

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today celebrated Customer Day across all its office locations in the country. All Airtel employees in non-customer-facing roles stepped out of their everyday roles to join their frontline counterparts and directly interact with customers.



Employees across all Airtel office locations in the country worked with home delivery engineers, fiber executives and retail workforces in the markets. These employees include everyone from the topmost senior leadership team to the junior managers in all offices.

Customer Day is a part of Airtel’s multiple initiatives that are centred on its core DNA of customer obsession. Through the direct customer, connect for all its employees, Airtel aims to drive deeper engagement to understand customer viewpoints and customer pulse especially their concerns and suggestions. The company is certain that “Customer Day” will bestow "new eyes" on a large number of employees from diverse functions and unlock a whole new mindset and culture of customer obsession across the organization. To find more details on this, follow #LetsPaintItRed on social channels.