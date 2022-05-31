Airtel launches new Xstream Fiber broadband plans; offers free Netflix and 350 channels

Bharti Airtel has launched new Xstream Fiber broadband plans that are not much different from the previous plans, but the new ones offer better benefits. Having said that, one will also have to pay more for the additional benefits. Airtel has announced three new broadband plans, including Rs 1,599, Rs 699 and Rs 1,099. These offer free access to more than 350 channels with the Airtel 4K Xstream Box. Read on to learn more about the benefits the new plans offer customers.



Airtel Rs 1599 Broadband Plan

Airtel's latest Rs 1599 broadband plan is similar to the Rs 1498 plan. But, with the new one, customers also get access to more than 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box. One will be required to pay Rs 2,000 for this box, a one-time charge. With this set-up box, users will be able to enjoy cable TV and OTT content.

Other than this, users get 300Mbps internet speed and free access to popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. Furthermore, the plan includes Airtel Xstream Premium single sign-on for 14 OTTs, including SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV. In addition, one will be able to use 3.3 TB of data monthly with this broadband plan.

Airtel Broadband Plan Rs 1099

There is also a Rs 1099 broadband plan which comes with 200Mbps speed with 3.3TB monthly FUP data. OTT benefits are similar to the Rs 1599 Airtel broadband plan. The only difference is that you don't get Netflix. But you will be able to access all other OTT platforms with this broadband plan. Airtel Xstream Box offer is also valid, and customers will get more than 350 TV channels with this one.

Airtel Broadband Plan Rs 699

Lastly, the Rs 699 Airtel broadband plan offers a speed of 40 Mbps. It includes all the OTT platforms mentioned above except Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Customers get 3.3TB of monthly data, and the TV deal applies here too. All the broadband plans are already available on the official site so that one can check them out.



