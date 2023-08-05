Live
Alert! IRCTC warns against fake mobile app targeting users
Be careful and download only the official IRCTC Rail Connect mobile apps from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) warns of a fake mobile app campaign that circulates phishing links to trick users. Be careful and download only the official IRCTC Rail Connect mobile apps from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Stay alert and avoid falling victim to scammers.
In a recent tweet, the Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) issued an urgent warning about a widespread malicious mobile app campaign. Scammers have been circulating phishing links on a large scale, attempting to trick unsuspecting users into downloading a fake 'IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app. These scammers aim to trick ordinary citizens into engaging in fraudulent activities.
The IRCTC, which handles online ticketing and other rail-related services, has alerted the public to exercise caution and be vigilant. They advise users to avoid falling victim to these deceptive tactics by downloading only the official IRCTC Rail Connect mobile apps available on the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users. The official numbers published on the official IRCTC website, https://irctc.co.in, should be used to contact IRCTC Customer Support.
This mobile app scam is particularly concerning because of its potential to harm unsuspecting users who may unknowingly share sensitive personal information or become victims of financial fraud. The fake nature and deceptive interface of the app can lead users to enter sensitive details such as login credentials, payment information, and personal data, exposing them to identity theft and financial loss.
“Alert: It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users download fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities. People are advised not to fall prey of such fraudsters and use only IRCTC’s official Rail Connect Mobile Apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and call IRCTC Customer Care on official numbers published on IRCTC official website https://irctc.co.in. Be Alert! Be Safe!" tweeted IRCTC.
To counter this threat, IRCTC has urged all travellers and users of its services to stay informed and follow security measures to protect themselves from falling victim to such fraudulent activities. It is crucial to stay cautious when browsing the Internet and avoid clicking suspicious links or downloading apps from unverified sources.